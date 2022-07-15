Visakhapatnam: Banned plastic flexis make a comeback ahead of CM’s visit

GVMC has requested political parties to use cloth banners, says Commissioner

Flexis put up at AU College of Engineering grounds in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

It appears the ban on single-use plastic by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) does not apply for political parties.

Plastic flexis have made a comeback to the city, coinciding with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday. The Chief Minister is scheduled to disburse the benefits of the ‘Vahana Mitra’ scheme in the city on Friday.

Ahead of the visit, the roads from the city airport to the AU Engineering College ground, venue for Chief Minister’s programme, are lined with flexis made of plastic.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha and the officials from various departments have been rigorously campaigning to create awareness on the plastic ban and use of eco-friendly products. The civic body has also urged the citizens not to use plastic flexis, but try cloth flexis or banners instead.

Keeping in view of the Chief Minister’s visit, many ward in-charges, political leaders and even leaders in prominent positions in the ruling party have erected flexis at many places.

The GVMC officials say the cloth flexis cost high when compared to their plastic counterparts and it takes time to prepare cloth flexis. Meanwhile, many quarters demanded the civic body to impose fines on those who have violated the ban orders.

Several motorists complain that placement of flexis and banners in haphazard manner is causing visibility issues, especially at the turnings on the roads.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that it had brought to his notice and the civic body had requested the political parties to use cloth banners or flexis next time.

“Behavioural change is needed. I have seen some leaders who have erected flexis made of cloth. A few have supported the ban by placing political flags made of cloth. However, many plastic flexis have been put up again,” he said.

He said the civic body had noted down those who have put up plastic flexis and have passed the information to them so that they do not repeat it.

“Meanwhile, we have written appreciation letters to those who have put up cloth flexis and flags,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.