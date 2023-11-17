Visakhapatnam - Banaras express maiden run on November 22

November 17, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The services of Sambalpur-Banaras-Sambalpur express will be extended up to Visakhapatnam via Balangir-Titlagarh and Rayagada with effect from November 22. The extension of the train services from Sambalpur to Visakhapatnam will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw tentatively at 4.30 p.m. at Sambalpur on November 20.

The train no. 18311 Visakhapatnam-Banaras Express will leave from Visakhapatnam at 4.20 a.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays with effect from November 22 and will reach Banaras at 9.25 a.m. on the next day.

In the return direction, 18312 Banaras-Visakhapatnam express, will leave from Banaras at 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Mondays with effect from November 23 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7.30 p.m. on the next day.

The stoppages in the extended portion are: Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titilagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram and Kottavalasa in both the directions.

The train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC- 4, Sleeper-8, General Second class-6, Second Class-cum-Divyangjan friendly coach-1 and Generator Motor Car-1

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said that the extension of train from Sambalpur to Visakhapatnam will serve the travel needs of the people of North Andhra Pradesh, the interior districts of Western and Southern Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

