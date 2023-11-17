HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam - Banaras express maiden run on November 22

November 17, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The services of Sambalpur-Banaras-Sambalpur express will be extended up to Visakhapatnam via Balangir-Titlagarh and Rayagada with effect from November 22. The extension of the train services from Sambalpur to Visakhapatnam will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw tentatively at 4.30 p.m. at Sambalpur on November 20.

The train no. 18311 Visakhapatnam-Banaras Express will leave from Visakhapatnam at 4.20 a.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays with effect from November 22 and will reach Banaras at 9.25 a.m. on the next day.

In the return direction, 18312 Banaras-Visakhapatnam express, will leave from Banaras at 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Mondays with effect from November 23 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7.30 p.m. on the next day.

The stoppages in the extended portion are: Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titilagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram and Kottavalasa in both the directions.

The train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC- 4, Sleeper-8, General Second class-6, Second Class-cum-Divyangjan friendly coach-1 and Generator Motor Car-1

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said that the extension of train from Sambalpur to Visakhapatnam will serve the travel needs of the people of North Andhra Pradesh, the interior districts of Western and Southern Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.