Visakhapatnam bags fourth rank in Swachh Survekshan 2022 survey

Visakhapatnam was adjudged the fourth cleanest city in the country (In over 10 lakh population category), as per the Swachh Survekshan 2022 rankings. The city has improved its rankings from ninth spot in the year 2021 to fourth this year. This is for the second time, the city has secured a place in the top four. In the Swachh Survekshan 2017, the city was declared third cleanest city, which was its best ranking so far.

This apart, Visakhapatnam has secured two more awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2022. While one award was for securing five-star rating in Garbage Free Cities (GFCs), the other one was ‘Clean Big City’ award in the category of 10 to 40 lakh population.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu, former Commissioner G. Lakshmisha received the award from Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, in the Swachh Survekshan Award -2022 programme organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, out of the total 7,500 marks, the GVMC has secured 6,701 marks. Madhya Pradesh’s Indore which secured top rank for the sixth time in a row has secured a total of 7,146 marks. In Service Level Progress (SLP) category, out of 3,000 marks, GVMC has secured 2,536 marks. In Garbage Free Cities (GFC), GVMC has secured 1,050 out of 1,250 marks. Similarly, the civic body has secured 1,000 out of 1,000 marks in Open Defecation Free (ODF) category and in Citizen Voice, out of 2,250 marks, the corporation has secured 2,115.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari thanked the GVMC staff, Swachh ambassdors, public representatives, corporators, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs and educational institutions. She said that achieving the fourth rank in Swachh Survekshan survey was not possible without the support of the people.

“The fourth position has thrust more responsibility on us for which we need to work even more harder in the coming years,” she said.

Compared to the previous years, the GVMC has intensified Information Education Communication (IEC) activities in the wards this year. With the coordination of Ward Secretariat staff, the corporation was able to organise swachh rallies to motivate people about cleanliness, source segregation, home composting techniques and usage of cloth bags by replacing plastic ones. Several GVMC officials said that the operation of the Waste-to-Energy Plant helped in improvement of ranking.