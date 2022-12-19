Visakhapatnam: awareness walk against child marriages from December 20

December 19, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A 130-km awareness walk with the slogan: ‘Let’s stop child marriages – let’s educate girl child’ is being organised by Dharani, an NGO, and Ken Foundation Society, from Visakhapatnam to Vanjangi, covering three districts of Andhra Pradesh from December 20 to 23.

The walk will be flagged off by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary K.K.V. Bullikrishna, near the Kali Matha temple, on the Beach Road at 6.30 a.m., on Tuesday.

An essay writing and painting competition on the topic: ‘Say no to child marriage and yes to school’ is being organised by Ken Foundation and Dharani. Details can be had by calling on the mobile nos 9885674949 or 8680001018.

