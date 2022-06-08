Visakhapatnam: Avail loans but repay them promptly, says Collector

Credit outreach camp by SBI inaugurated

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has advised bankers to initiate measures to meet the credit needs of the poor.

The Collector inaugurated a credit outreach camp as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, organised by State Bank of India, at Ambedkar Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Collector called upon the bankers to provide loans to beneficiaries of various schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments. He appealed to the people to avail of the loans and utilise the money for building their businesses. He also advised them to repay the loans promptly.

Mr. Mallikarjuna called upon bankers to open more branches in rural areas and in the Agency to meet the credit needs of the tribals of Paderu and Araku.

He told the bankers that the Chief Minister had distributed 1.30 lakh house site pattas at Sabbavaram and within a month the foundation stone was also laid for those houses. He advised the bankers to extend loans to the beneficiaries based on their need and repaying capacity. He appealed to the people to utilise the loans in a proper manner for their social security.

Later, the Collector presented cheques to the beneficiaries. Loans to the tune of ₹1097.26 crore were advanced by various banks in the district so far to 44,389 beneficiaries. These include retail loans to the tune of ₹395.08 crore, agricultural loans to the tune of ₹588.96 crore and business loans to the tune of ₹113.21 crore.

SBI Deputy General Manager Manmai Pandab, UBI FGM K.S.S.D.V. Prasad, UBI DGM K. Natraj, DGM BOI M. Subhakar, Zonal Manager, Indian Bank C.H.V. Ramana Rao, DDM NABARD S. Srinivasa Rao, DCCB CEO D.V.S.S. Varma, LDM G.L.N. Murthy and representatives of various banks and beneficiaries participated in the programme.