Visakhapatnam: AU signs MoU to protect, maintain IP assets

Staff Reporter September 08, 2022 20:14 IST

Staff Reporter September 08, 2022 20:14 IST

The varsity is investing in promotion of IP, innovation and startup culture on campus, says V-C

The varsity is investing in promotion of IP, innovation and startup culture on campus, says V-C

The Andhra University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/S Novel Patent Service Private Limited on Thursday to protect and maintain the intellectual property (IP) assets created by the university. The MoU documents were exchanged by AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and A. Hima Bindu, Managing Director of Novel Patent Service Private Limited, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy. “The AU has been investing in promotion of IP, innovation, entrepreneurship and startups on the campus. Partnership with M/S Novel Patent Services Private Limited will go a long way in protecting and maintaining the IP assets created by the university,” said Prof. Prasad Reddy. DPIIT-IPR Chair and AU professor Hanumanthu Purushotham said that as part of the MoU, the Novel Patent Service Private Limited would assist the Centre for IPR of AU in evaluating the patentability of inventions, file IPR applications and extend support to prosecute the IP applications.



Our code of editorial values