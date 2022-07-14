Visakhapatnam: ASHA workers demand better working conditions

‘They are facing health issues due to long working hours and lack of leave’

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, under the aegis of the CITU, staged a protest at the Collectorate on Thursday, demanding solutions to their long-pending demands.

Addressing the protesters, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar said that the ASHA workers were unable to meet the needs of their families with the ‘meager’ wage of ₹10,000 a month.

ASHA Workers’ Union honorary president P. Mani said that the workers had to work round-the-clock since they had been assigned the COVID-19 duties. “The workers are facing stress and health issues due to long working hours and lack of leave. They are being assigned technical works such as COVID-19 testing and vaccination, apart from being asked to conduct health surveys,” she said.

The workers, Ms. Mani said, were being asked to upload data, which was sometimes forcing them to pay from their pockets.

“The ASHA workers are not being given maternity leave. The poor quality mobile phones being supplied to them is making their work more cumbersome. They are not being given any retirement benefits even after putting in long years of service. The government is not even extending the benefits of welfare schemes to the workers, despite the issues have been represented to the government several times,” she added.