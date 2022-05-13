Visakhapatnam artist bags first prize in international contest

Kanumuri Srinivasa Rao of Visakhapatnam has bagged the first prize of ₹25,000 and a trophy for his work in the international art contest on the theme ‘Sankat Mochan’, organised by Artscrafts, a Dubai-based platform, founded by Anil Kejriwal, for promoting artists of India.

Artists from all States of India as also from a few other countries participated in the contest. The event was announced in February and the works were submitted till February 15. Based on online voting and the scores given by the jury, the names of the winners were announced on April 10.

The second prize of ₹20,000 and a trophy went to Sudhir Meher of Bengaluru and the third prize of ₹15,000 and a trophy went to Kishor R Narkadhiwala of Anand in Gujarat.

Apart from these, 25 other cash prizes and trophies, certificates and medals were given to the best art works.