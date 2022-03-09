Visakhapatnam: artificial limbs, calipers distributed to beneficiaries

AP Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan, Rajasthani Sanskritik Mandal organise the camp

A girl taking her first step after being fitted with an artificial limb at the camp, organised by the AP Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

P. Surendra Babu, a middle-aged man from Nidadavole in West Godavari district, came with the help of a walker and was awaiting the fixation of the artificial limb. “About five years ago, a blood clot occurred in the veins of my left leg due to varicose veins. I consulted Dr. Kiran of People’s Hospital in Vijayawada and he said that amputation of my left leg was the only remedy. I have been using a walker ever since,” Mr. Surendra Babu, a Record Assistant at a Government High School in Nidadavole, told The Hindu.

“I went to camp held in Rajamahendravaram in November last year, and the measurement of my limb was taken and I was asked me to come to the camp in Visakhapatnam on March 9. They brought us in buses and even arranged food,” he said.

The beneficiaries were given numbers and were called in order for the fixation of the limbs. The technicians, who came all the way from National Marwari Foundation, Guwahati, were busy fixing the limbs and giving instructions to the beneficiaries on the proper use of the artificial limbs.

Participating as chief guest at a meeting organised as part of the free distribution programme of “Artificial limbs, hands and calipers”, organised by the AP Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan(APPMS) at the Rajasthani Sanskritik Mandal (RSM) Bhawan here on Wednesday, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that the immense satisfaction that one gets through social service was unparalleled. He commended the Marwari community for their contribution to the growth of the Visakhapatnam city.

APPMS president Chandmal Agarwal said that physically challenged persons from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts as also from the other places in the State were availing of the free camp.

Programme co-chairman Bijendra Kumar Gupta said that the free limbs and calipers would be distributed to 500 beneficiaries, including around 50 persons, who have registered online. The camp in the city would be on till March 13.

Director General of Prema Hospital S.V. Adinarayana Rao, programme chairman Suma Prakash Saraogi, CMR Group Manager Mada, RSM president Shankarlal Sharma, Uttarandhra Journalists’ Forum (UJF) president M.R.N. Varma and National Marwari Foundation representative Pandey and APPMS secretary Podeswar Purohit were among those who participated.

UJF secretary N. Nageswara Rao presided over the programme.

UJF presented a cheque for ₹50,000 to the Marwari Sammelan representatives.

The organising committee felicitated Dr. Adinarayana Rao, who was given the Padma Shri award this year.