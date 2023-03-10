Visakhapatnam: Arrangements in place for North Andhra Graduates Constituency MLC election

March 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All arrangements have been completed for the successful conduct of the North Andhra Graduates Constituency elections to the AP Legislative Council, to be held on March 13. The polling will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. on that day. However, voters, who have already entered the polling booths before the closing time, would be allowed to vote, irrespective of the closing time. Counting of votes will be taken up at Swarnabharathi Indoor Stadium from 8 a.m. on March 16.

The total number of electors in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam Graduates Constituency is 2,89,214. The district-wise electors in the constituency are as follows: Srikakulam 52,256, including 15,840 women; Vizianagaram total 58,502, including 19,868 women; Parvathipuram Manyam 18,520, including 6,002 women; Alluri Sitaramaraju district 11,525, including 3,661 women; Visakhapatnam 1,05,697, including 47,320 women and Anakapalli 42,714 including 14,338 women voters.

The total voters in all districts is 2,89,214 of whom 1,07,029 are women; 1,82,147 are men and 38 others.

There are 37 candidates in the fray. The total number of polling stations, district-wise are as follows: Srikakulam – 59, Vizianagaram – 72, Parvathipuram Manyam – 24, ASR district 15, Visakhapatnam – 112 and Anakapalli – 49.

Meanwhile, a training class was conducted for the counting staff at the Swarnabharathi Indoor Stadium on Friday. Officials and staff from the six districts attended the training session. Returning Officer and Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna directed the officials and staff to study the manual carefully, and get acquainted with the counting process. Polling, shifting of ballot boxes to the strongroom and counting were most important for the successful conduct of the elections, he said.