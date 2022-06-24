Visakhapatnam: Aqua Sports Complex will be opened for people in a month, says GVMC Commissioner

He directs officials to speed up modernisation works

He directs officials to speed up modernisation works

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha instructed the officials to speed up modernisation works of Aqua Sports Complex on Beach Road and bring it for public use at the earliest. He visited the sports complex along with Engineering Department officials on Thursday.

He said that due to COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, they had to close the Aqua Sports Complex. “With the lifting of restrictions, we have opened the sports complex again and took up repair works,”he said. “Repairs of pillars, tiles, pipelines and paintings works have been taken up. Efforts are on to complete the works within a month and revive its past glory,” he said.

He enquired about the maintenance of the sports complex with Additional Commissioner Y. Srinivasa Rao.

Zonal Commissioner Siva Prasad and Superintendenting Engineer K.V.N. Ravi were present.