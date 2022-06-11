Visakhapatnam: APSRTC to run 100 buses for T20 cricket lovers
India to take on South Africa at Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on June 14
The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to run 100 special buses for those who have booked tickets for the T20 match between India and South Africa, scheduled to be held in the city on June 14.
The buses will run from various places including Kurmannapalem, Gajuwaka , Pendurthi, Simhachalam, RTC Complex, Tagarapuvalasa, Bheemili to Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.
According to the officials, around 20 buses will run between Kurmannapalem to PM Palem, RTC Complex or Old Post Office to PM Palem, while about 30 buses from Pendurthi and Simhachalam, and about 15 buses from Old Gajuwaka, Tagarpuvalasa and Bhimili will be operated. The buses will run from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and will again from 10 p.m.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.