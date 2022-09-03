Visakhapatnam: appoint community guards at local beaches, JJS urges State government

‘Announcements should be made to alert visitors on rip currents’

Members of Jana Jagarana Samithi staging a protest against increase in drownings at local beaches, at the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Members of the Jana Jagarana Samithi (JJS) staged a protest on the increase in the beach drowning cases at R.K Beach here on Saturday. Tying their eyes with black ribbons, the members protested alleging that the State government has turned a blind eye despite the drownings at the local beaches in the city.

JJS convenor Vasu said that the city has seen an increase in beach drownings. During holidays, weekends and festivals, the local beaches are being thronged by scores of visitors. Lack of awareness on the rip currents, a number of visitors are being drowned, he alleged. He also criticised the government for removing the community guards from service, who were in place to protect the beach visitors.

The JJS members demanded that the government immediately step in and appoint community guards. This apart, announcements should be made at the beaches to alert visitors on rip currents, they said.