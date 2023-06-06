Visakhapatnam: APPGCET records 83% attendance

June 06, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET 2023) which started here on Tuesday, saw 83.76% attendance. Andhra University has taken the responsibility to conduct the APPGCET and it is being organised at 36 centres located in 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh and one centre in Hyderabad.

AU Rector K. Samatha released the password for the inaugural session. The examination was successfully conducted in three sessions - Session-I : 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Session-II: 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and Session-III: 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Convenor of APPGCET, Prof Ch VVS Bhaskara Reddy.

