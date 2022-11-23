Visakhapatnam: annual music festival of Visakha Music Academy to begin on November 25

November 23, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 53rd edition of the annual festival of the Visakha Music Academy (VMA) will be held at Kalabharathi auditorium in the city from November 25 to 30. The festival includes a combination of vocal and instrumental music by renowned artistes.

On the inaugural day, M. Lalitha and M. Nadini (Chennai) will present a violin recital at 6.30 p.m. They would be accompanied by Parupalli Phalgun of Vijayawada on the mridangam and Vadapathimangalam Venkataramani (Chennai) on kanjira/konakol.

Vishaka Hari (Srirangam, Trichy) and Sandeep Narayan (Chennai) would give a vocal recital on November 26 and November 27 respectively.

R. Madhuri Devi (Visakhapatnam) will perform on the veena on November 28, Malladi Brothers (Vijayawada) and Salem Gayathri Venkatesan (Chennai) would give a vocal recital on November 29 and 30 respectively, according to VMA secretary M.S. Srinivas.

Admission is open to all.

