Visakhapatnam: anganwadi workers take out rally demanding better wages, service conditions

They threaten to intensify agitation if their demands are not discussed in the Assembly session

Hundreds of anganwadi workers, under the aegis of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), took out a huge rally with red flags from the Saraswathi Park to the Collectorate, demanding higher wages and better service conditions, on Monday.

The women gave a tough time to the police as barricades were placed to restrict their movement, before they could reach the Collectorate compound. Many of the women protestors picked up arguments with police and raised slogans denouncing their ‘high-handed’ behaviour.

The women alleged that the police have created hurdles in the movement of anganwadi workers, from the Agency areas and other places in the district, who were coming to participate in the protest. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union State general secretary K. Subbaravamma alleged that some of the policewomen resorted to injuring the protesters.

The protest continued for over an hour as the police declined to permit the anganwadi workers into the Collectorate compound and the latter insisting on going to meet the Collector. ICDS Project Director Sitamahalakshmi came out of the Collectorate and assured the protesters that their grievances would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister, and appealed to them to give up the protest.

A total of 25 representatives were allowed to meet Collector A. Mallikarjuna and submit a memorandum on their demands. Later, Ms. Subbaravamma threatened to intensify the agitation, if their demands were not discussed in the Assembly Session. The other demands of anganwadi workers include: provision of tabs for the maintenance of the anganwadi centres and extension of the benefits of government welfare schemes to the workers.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) District Committee secretary K. Lokanadham condemned the suppression of anganwadi workers, who were going to submit a memorandum to the Collector. He alleged that the police had gone to the houses of the union leaders and threatened them against participating in the rally. He extended support to the anganwadi workers.