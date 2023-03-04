Visakhapatnam: Andhra University’s famous tea-seller passes away

March 04, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Anyone who would have studied at the nine-decade-old Andhra University since 1960 and till 2020, would not have missed the ‘chai’ served by N. Sankara Pillai.

His tea ‘baddi’ (stall), beside Dr. V.S. Krishna Central Library, was the hangout spot for all those who would spend hours reading books and research papers at the library.

Fondly called as Pillai (79), the ‘tea man’ is no more, as he breathed his last late on Thursday night. It was quite heart-wrenching news for all the old students of the university, as almost everyone knew Pillai.

Serving tea since 1960 at the campus, Pillai once said that he had served tea to many Vice-Chancellors and now famous personalities, who were students during different phases of his life.

The list is long and exhaustive, as they include names such as former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, the late TDP leader K. Yerran Naidu, late GMC Balayogi and former DGP H.J. Dora.

Once in an interview to The Hindu, he said that former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao was a regular customer to his ‘baddi’, when the latter was doing his Ph.D. at the Department of Economics in AU.

His claim was substantiated by Mr. Subbarao when he had visited AU a few years ago and had enquired about Pillai.

Permanent canteen

A few years ago, AU and a few old students built a permanent canteen for Pillai beside the library and he was serving hot “chai’ till about 2020, until COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“We did not allow him to go to the university during and after the pandemic, as he was getting old and his health condition was not that good. But his heart and soul was always at AU and he would sometimes just walk into the campus to meet his students,” said his daughter Sinju Shankar, who works as assistant professor at the Institute of Public Enterprise in Hyderabad.

Blessed with two daughters, Sinju completed her Ph.D. from AU in Human Resource Management and his other daughter Anju Shankar is a qualified advocate.

Hailing from Mavelikara village in Alleppey district, Kerala, in 1960, he had come to the city to join the Indian Navy, but failed in the medical test for having ‘flat foot’ syndrome. He then set up the ‘Pillai tea stall’.

He was a fighter and he fought hard during his brief ailment, said Ms. Sinju.