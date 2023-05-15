Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor unveils leaflet on ICDT courses

May 15, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Monday unveiled the leaflet on the Innovation Centre for Drone Technologies (ICDT) courses in his chamber here. He said that the ICDT is jointly operated by academic institutions and experienced industries to build a sustainable drone-based solutions with emerging technologies. The ICDT’s main focus is to promote and develop the innovative solutions that can effectively address various challenges. ICDT is engaged with various companies from India and overseas including start-ups, he added.