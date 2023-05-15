ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor unveils leaflet on ICDT courses

May 15, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Monday unveiled the leaflet on the Innovation Centre for Drone Technologies (ICDT) courses in his chamber here. He said that the ICDT is jointly operated by academic institutions and experienced industries to build a sustainable drone-based solutions with emerging technologies. The ICDT’s main focus is to promote and develop the innovative solutions that can effectively address various challenges. ICDT is engaged with various companies from India and overseas including start-ups, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US