Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor invites Prime Minister for the varsity’s centenary celebrations

Andhra University, nurtured by many stalwarts, contributed to the academic excellence in the country and the world, Prof. Prasad Reddy says

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 12, 2022 19:33 IST

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the centenary celebrations of Andhra University, which will commence from April 2023.

Prof. Prasad Reddy welcomed the Prime Minister at Andhra University Grounds during his arrival to the public meeting here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the Vice-Chancellor to the Prime Minister. The V-C explained to the Prime Minister that the AU, which was nurtured by Sir C.R. Reddy, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Nobel laureate C.V. Raman, Suri Bhagavantham and many other stalwarts, contributed to the academic excellence in the country and the world.

Prof. Prasad Reddy also handed over a report on the historical development and progress of university and its future vision to the Prime Minister. He also recalled that earlier Prime Ministers including Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Presidents Abdul Kalam and Ramnath Kovind had visited the AU on various occasions.

