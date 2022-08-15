Visakhapatnam: Andhra University V-C recalls contribution of teachers and students during freedom struggle

‘The then V-C Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy had quit his post, in protest against the arrest of our national leaders’

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has recalled the contribution of teachers and students of Andhra University during the freedom struggle.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at AU Grounds here on Monday, Prof. Reddy recalled that AU students had participated in the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India movement. Students used to boycott classes and act as ‘couriers’ to freedom fighters, who participated in the Quit India movement, by passing on information to them. “When our national leaders were arrested for participation in the Salt Satyagraha, the then Vice Chancellor Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy had resigned from his post, in protest against the arrest of our national leaders,” he said.

Rector K. Samata, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, Principals, Deans, employees and students participated.

At a separate programme organised by the AU Non-Teaching Employees Association, Pensioners Association president Golagani Appa Rao hoisted the national flag.

At Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, the 76th Independence Day was celebrated in all patriotic fervour. The secretary and correspondent of the college G. Madhu Kumar received an impressive guard of honour from five NCC contingent representing all the three wings of the armed forces and the NSS. On the occasion, former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University and president of Gandhi Centre V. Balamohan Das was felicitated. The students later put up a exciting and colourful cultural show.

At GITAM deemed to be University, president of the institutution M. Sribharath hoisted the national flag and addressed the faculty and students.

Dharmarao Gonipati, Regional Director of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Visakhapatnam Regional Centre, hoisted the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations held at the Regional Centre.

He appealed to the employees to rededicate themselves for promoting and protecting the freedom achieved by our national Leaders. He also advised the employees to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and to carry forward the values and spirit of the nation towards an inclusive India and to work with sincerity and commitment for the growth of the university as well as the nation.

S. Raja Rao, former Senior Regional Director, A.L.P. Rao, Assistant Registrar, other staff and their families participated in the event.