Visakhapatnam: Andhra University to start sound engineering, music production and film edition courses

AU has been giving importance to arts on par with science and technology, says Vice-Chancellor

AU has been giving importance to arts on par with science and technology, says Vice-Chancellor

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy has said that sound engineering, music production and film editing courses with international standards will be started in the university. He, along with renowned sound engineer and studio designer Aditya Modi, released a brochure regarding the courses at the AU Academic Senate Hall here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that AU has been giving importance to arts on par with science and technology. He said that an MoU was entered into with St. Luke’s Institute, which has decades of experience in this field, to train professionals. He said that AU was providing the building for this, in which Luke’s would build a sophisticated ‘Dolby Atmos Studio’. Students would be given the opportunity to choose sound engineering, music and dance courses as electives. Apart from the students studying in AU and its affiliated colleges, other students from the city would be given an opportunity to join these courses, he said. He further added that music production, sound engineering certificate courses and PG diploma would be of three months, six months and one-year duration respectively.

‘Great demand’

Mr. Aditya Modi, who was invited by Luke’s for the production duties, said that there was a great demand in the field of sound engineering and this centre would be useful for training the youth.

Aashirvad Luke, the founder of St. Luke’s, said that the studio would be constructed for the first time in the State. He said that this journey would take the city to new heights in the field of music.

Rector K. Samatha, Registrar V. Krishnamohan and others were present.