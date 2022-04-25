Visakhapatnam: Andhra University to organise webinar on April 26

Experts to deliver addresses on intellectual property rights

Experts to deliver addresses on intellectual property rights

The DPIIT-IPR Chair at Andhra University is organising an international webinar on Tuesday to commemorate World Intellectual Property Day in collaboration with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) and National Innovation Agency – Sri Lanka.

Experts from these organisations will be delivering keynote addresses on this year’s theme “IP and youth: Innovating for better future.”

Member of Parliament V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is also the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce and Review Committee on IPR Regime in India, will be the chief guest for the event.

During the event, the winners of AP IPR Champion’s Quiz Competition 2022 results would be announced by DPIIT- IPR Chair of Andhra University. The quiz was held on Monday in an online mode.

The poster for the event was released by Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy in the presence of the Registrar and DPIIT-IPR Chair AU.