Visakhapatnam: Andhra University to organise national seminar on IPAT on June 23

A one-day seminar on “Industrial Approach - Pharmaceutical Analytical Techniques (IPAT: 2021 -2022)” will be conducted at Andhra University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the memory of Krupakar Paul Thadikonda, Former A.U. faculty member on June 23. Vice- Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy released the posters in his chambers here on Saturday. Executive Council member A. Krishna Manjari Pawar said that the seminar will be held both in offline and online from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last date of online registration is June 22.