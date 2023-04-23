HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Andhra University to organise IPR Champions Quiz competition (online mode) on April 24

April 23, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The DPIIT-IPR Chair, Centre for Intellectual Property Rights, Andhra University, will organise AP IPR Champions Quiz competition (online mode) on April 24 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The event will be held as a part of World Intellectual Property Day Celebrations on April 26.

Interested students can register for participating in the online quiz competition on the Andhra University website. Cash prizes and certificates for the winners and e-certificates would be issued to all the participants, said H.Purushotham, the IPR Chair Professor. Details can be obtained over phone number 9599229217.

