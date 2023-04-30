ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University to organise Achievers’ Day on May 1 to give job offer letters to students in the presence of parents

April 30, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCoE) and AU College of Engineering for Women will organise Achievers’ Day at the AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road here at 10 am. on May 1

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will hand over offer letters to the students, who got jobs through campus recruitment drives by different MNCs during the academic year 2022-23, on the occasion.

“For the first time, we are inviting parents to join the programme where the students will be handed over the job offers in the presence of their parents,” said a functionary at the AU Placement Cell.

AUCoE students bagged 1,500 plus jobs in the campus placements drive this year, he added.

