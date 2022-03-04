Visakhapatnam: Andhra University to hold international conference on March 28, 29

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that a two-day international conference on ‘Calamity and Catastrophe in World Literature in English’ will be conducted in Andhra University on March 28 and 29. Releasing the brochure of the conference here on Friday, he said that the conference would focus on themes such as war waging and war ravaged countries, COVID-19 and its impact, conflict in gender relations, urbanisation and modernisation. He said that academic experts would participate in the conference. The last date for submission of abstracts is March 20. Rector K. Samatha, Principal, P. Rajendra Karmakar, and Challa Ramakrishna were present.