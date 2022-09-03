Visakhapatnam: Andhra University to conduct one-month yoga classes from September 5

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 03, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting special offline one-month yoga classes on ‘Mind Body Integration and Positive Health’ from September 5. Head of the Department K. Ramesh Babu, in a release on Saturday, said that the classes will be conducted from Monday to Friday and the timings are 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. The programme includes holistic yoga practices, selected asanas, breathing techniques and relaxation techniques, he said. He said that for more information, interested can contact 9398019922 and 9494401919.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app