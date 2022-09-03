Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University to conduct one-month yoga classes from September 5

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting special offline one-month yoga classes on ‘Mind Body Integration and Positive Health’ from September 5. Head of the Department K. Ramesh Babu, in a release on Saturday, said that the classes will be conducted from Monday to Friday and the timings are 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. The programme includes holistic yoga practices, selected asanas, breathing techniques and relaxation techniques, he said. He said that for more information, interested can contact 9398019922 and 9494401919.


