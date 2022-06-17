Visakhapatnam: Andhra University team takes up study of Simhachalam Pushkarini

Three drowning cases reported in the last three months in it

After three drowning cases in the last three months at the Pushkarini (temple tank) in Simhachalam temple, the temple authorities had asked the experts from Andhra University to take up a study.

Based on the request, a team led by Vazeer Mohammed from AU Geo Engineering Department visited the tank on Friday.

According to the initial findings, the team had noted that there is no proper outlet for water from the tank.

The depth of the tank is also not clear and the expert team has suggested the use of sonar technology to assess the depth, which will be taken up shortly.

They also noted that there is no natural or artificial cleaning process in the tank, which was resulting in the accumulation of moss and due to which the devotees on entering tank might be slipping to the deeper side.

Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam M.V. Suryakala said based on the report from the experts from Andhra University, the required steps will be taken. She also said that the project to take up the rectification work will be given to AU and the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI).

Trust Board Members and staff from the Engineering Department of the devasthanam were present.