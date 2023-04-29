Visakhapatnam: Andhra University School of International Business invites applications for admission into BBA, BBA+MBA courses

April 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Applications have been invited for admissions into self-supporting programmes in BBA (3 years) and BBA+MBA (5 years) with multi entry-exit option as per NEP-2021, offered by Andhra University School of International Business (AUSIB), in collaboration with IIM-VIZAG, under RUSA-2.0 for the academic year 2023-24.

An official release here on Saturday stated that eligible candidates should download the application form from the website: www.audoa.in The application should be accompanied with a demand draft for AUSIB towards registration and processing fee drawn in favour of the Registrar’s address. Filled in applications should reach the office of the Directorate of Admissions, AU, Vijayanagar Palace, Pedawaltair, Visakhapatnam-530017 on or before 5 p.m. on May 15. Candidates should pay ₹500 towards counselling fee at the time of admission.