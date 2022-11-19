  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University receives three-star in IIC rankings

November 19, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University got a three-star rank in the annual ratings announced by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in its first year of participation in Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) rankings for the year 2021-22, officials from Andhra University announced on Saturday.  As per the officials, many universities (Central, State, Govt Aided, Deemed), Institutes of national Importance (IITs, IIMs, NITs, IIITs), Colleges (Govt., Govt. aided and self-financed) participated. The rankings were released on November 18 by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan congratulated the students and president of IIC H. Purushotham for their outstanding performance in the very first year of operations and participation. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.