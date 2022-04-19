Visakhapatnam: Andhra University professor conferred with ISPS Fellowship

Principal, College of Science and Technology, Andhra University, K. Srinivasa Rao, has been conferred with the Fellowship of the Indian Society of Probability and Statistics (ISPS). In recognition of the outstanding services rendered by Prof. Srinivasa Rao in the field of Probability and Statistics, the ISPS has issued orders honouring him, officials from AU said in a release on Tuesday.

Prof. Srinivasa Rao has been providing services in the field of teaching and research for the last 37 years. Till date, as many as 237 research papers have been published in various national and international journals. He has completed 13 research projects so far. He has served as Head of Statistics at AU, Chairman of the NAAC Steering Committee, Convenor of the APRCET, and Member-Secretary of the APSET.