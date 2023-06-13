ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Prof. nominated as one of the 11 members in Incubator Seed Fund Management Committee

June 13, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The DPIIT to support an estimated 3,600 entrepreneurs through 300 incubators in the next four years

The Hindu Bureau

Hanumanthu Purushotham

Andhra University Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade – Intellectual Property Rights (DPIIT-IPR) chair and principal investigator of DST-Inclusive Technology Business Incubator Hanumanthu Purushotham has been nominated as one of the 11 members in Incubator Seed Fund Management Committee (ISMC) of Atal Incubation Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (AIC-BAMU) Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

It is supported by Atal Innovation Mission NITI Aayog, Government of India, and Maharashtra State Innovation Society.

Atal Incubation Centre Dr Babasaheb Marathwada University (AIC-BAMU) is one of the Incubation Centres that received the Start-up India Seed Fund grant which in turn shall disburse the fund to eligible start-ups in the form of grant, debt or convertible debentures recommended up to ₹50 lakh as the Incubator Seed Fund Management Committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Any DPIIT registered start-up in India can apply to this Seed Fund. DPIIT has created and launched the Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) with an outlay of ₹945 crore to provide financial assistance to start-ups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialisation.

As per the scheme guidelines, the DPIIT will support an estimated 3,600 entrepreneurs through 300 incubators in the next four years. “So far 165 incubators have been selected under the scheme, and ₹611 crore has been approved for them. The start-ups can apply to three incubators simultaneously and can draw the seed fund from only one Incubation centre,” Prof. Purushottham said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US