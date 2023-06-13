Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Prof. nominated as one of the 11 members in Incubator Seed Fund Management Committee

June 13, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade – Intellectual Property Rights (DPIIT-IPR) chair and principal investigator of DST-Inclusive Technology Business Incubator Hanumanthu Purushotham has been nominated as one of the 11 members in Incubator Seed Fund Management Committee (ISMC) of Atal Incubation Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (AIC-BAMU) Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

It is supported by Atal Innovation Mission NITI Aayog, Government of India, and Maharashtra State Innovation Society.

Atal Incubation Centre Dr Babasaheb Marathwada University (AIC-BAMU) is one of the Incubation Centres that received the Start-up India Seed Fund grant which in turn shall disburse the fund to eligible start-ups in the form of grant, debt or convertible debentures recommended up to ₹50 lakh as the Incubator Seed Fund Management Committee.

Any DPIIT registered start-up in India can apply to this Seed Fund. DPIIT has created and launched the Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) with an outlay of ₹945 crore to provide financial assistance to start-ups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialisation.

As per the scheme guidelines, the DPIIT will support an estimated 3,600 entrepreneurs through 300 incubators in the next four years. “So far 165 incubators have been selected under the scheme, and ₹611 crore has been approved for them. The start-ups can apply to three incubators simultaneously and can draw the seed fund from only one Incubation centre,” Prof. Purushottham said.