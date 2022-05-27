Visakhapatnam: Andhra University officials shocked to find used condom packets, beds on tree branches, liquor bottles in the campus

May 27, 2022 20:15 IST

Students don’t have any role in anti-social activities, says Vice-Chancellor

Officials from Andhra University were shocked to find scores of used condom packets, makeshift beds on tree branches and, scattered liquor and beer bottles in the vicinity of Andhra University Engineering College Hostels during the ‘Clean AU’ programme organised here.

Covered with large trees and bushes, the isolated area in the north campus remained unmanned for a number of years. After the recent murder of 30-year-old financier from Railway New Colony, near Engineering College Hostel, the varsity authorities have decided to put a strict watch on the isolated areas spread over many acres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the ‘Clean AU’ programme, the officials have started to clear the unwanted trees and bushes in the campus, where they have found signs of anti-social activities taking place there. The area is also near the III Town Police Station as well as former district police office.

Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has said that they have strengthened the security in the campus, especially in the engineering college region. Speaking to the media on Friday, Mr. Prasad Reddy said that students do not have any role in such anti-social activities and they suspect movement of outsiders. He also said that they have also received complaints from the students over movement of outsiders in the campus.

Left parties, parents and student unions question the poor state of security in the varsity.