Visakhapatnam: Andhra University offers two new MS courses in collaboration with U.S. varsities

May 21, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Students are eligible for optional practical training in America for three years after completion of the courses, say Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University has launched two Masters programmes in collaboration with U.S. universities.

According to the AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, MS in Business Analytics was launched with the University of Scranton. In the programme, students can study one year online at AU and second year in the U.S..

Second course is the MS (Project Management) and it will be offered jointly with Missouri State University, where the students will study first year online at AU and second year in the U.S.

As both are STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses, the students are eligible for OPT (optional practical training) for three years after completion of the MS courses. This means they can work in the US.

The interested students can contact E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao, International Affairs Dean in person or on the WhatsApp no. 9440191968 for further details.

