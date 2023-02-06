Visakhapatnam: Andhra University nearing the 1,000-mark in admission of international students

February 06, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra University (AU) is going to reach the 1,000-mark in the admission of international students. The Andhra Pradesh’s oldest State university has so far admitted 988 students from around 54 countries in various undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D programmes. It is probably the only State university in South India where a maximum number of international students from more than 50 countries are studying.

In the current 2022-23 academic year, the university has enrolled 335 students, the highest in its history, and is going to cross the `1000 Plus’ benchmark in the next academic year, said Dean of International Affairs E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao.

Seventy seven of them are pursuing B.Tech, 22 M.Tech/MCA, 23 PhD in Engineering, 54 PhD in Arts, 16 MBA, 24 BBA and 35 B.Pharmacy among other courses in the year, he added.

“To improve the strength, we are trying our best to provide hostel facilities with a single room with facilities like a self kitchen and a fridge in every room as many International students like to stay in a single room. The self cooking facility is due to their eating habits which are not in sync with one another. We are also showcasing AU on various international platforms by participating in international educational fairs, dealing with students to resolve their issues in a single window manner, and orientation of international students towards Indian society, culture and traditions, are some of the efforts to attract the students to AU” Mr. Dhanamjaya Rao told The Hindu.

Admissions to international students help the AU earning around ₹20 crore per annum. Quality education with an affordable fee structure is a benefit to the students.

“We are already trying to attract students from the USA and Canada by introducing new courses and quality education in which students have to spend one year at AU and the rest of the course duration in their home countries,” Mr. Rao said.

Afghanistan has the highest number of admissions so far with 126 students, followed by Ethiopia with 85 students, Nepal 55, Sudan 50, Angola 55 and Swaziland 40, for a total of 833 regular students and 155 online students studying from AU.

“Now our focus will be on South East Asian countries like Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar. SAARC countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. African countries like Sudan, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Uganda and Tanzania where AU has already created a brand image,” Mr. Rao said.