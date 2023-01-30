Visakhapatnam: Andhra University launches Sanitary Inspectors’ Diploma Course

January 30, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University has tied up with All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG) to conduct Sanitary Inspectors’ Diploma Course. The course aims at imparting technical and scientific knowledge to sanitary inspectors and other staff in the Public Health Departments of Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Railways, Airports, Hospitals and Tourism sectors.

AU conducts classes and issues certificate to successful candidates after completion of the course, AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said.

AIILSG Visakhapatnam Regional Director Berendar Singh Farthyal said that there are only 240 qualified sanitary inspectors in around 110 odd local bodies in the State. In Karnataka, the posts of sanitary inspectors cannot be filled without such a professional course, he added.

A total of 22 candidates, including four employees of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Secretariat staff and one Oil and Natural Gas Commission employee among others, have already registered their names for the course, Mr. Farthyal said adding that the course fee is ₹48,000 and the last date to register names is February 10.