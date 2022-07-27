Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University journalism department head delivers lecture at Indonesian university

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM July 27, 2022 21:11 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:11 IST

Head of the department, Journalism and Mass Communication, Andhra University, D.V.R. Murthy, was invited by University of Mataram, Lombok, Indonesia, to deliver a lecture in the international conference, recently. ASPIKOM, an association of communication and journalism teachers, Indonesia, and University of Mataram jointly organised the conference in Lombok, Indonesia.

Along with Prof. Murthy, two more international speakers from Australia and Malaysia were invited as distinguished speakers to speak on different topics. The two-day conference saw discussions on various international and national issues related to communication.

Prof. Murthy spoke on “Development journalism and India experiences”, where he discussed the trends in news coverage in Indian media, and the problems that newspapers are facing in the wake of new media. Some universities expressed their interest to collaborate with AU for research in communication.

