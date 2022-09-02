Visakhapatnam: Andhra University invites applications for PG diploma, diploma courses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, has issued a notification for admission into PG diploma and diploma courses offered at AU campus colleges. The application form, admission information brochure, registration fee, eligibility criteria for different courses and other details can be seen by logging on to the website: www.audoa.in.

Candidates can download the application form and information brochure from the above website. Filled in applications along with the requisite registration fee in the form of demand draft should reach the Office of the Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, Vijayanagar Palace, Pedawaltair, Visakhapatnam-530017 by 5 p.m. on September 14.

The application should be accompanied with a DD for ₹500 towards registration and processing fee, drawn in favour of the Registrar, AU Common Entrance Test and Admission Account.

The courses offered are: PG diploma courses (evening) Yoga(two years) and Acting and Direction (two years) and one-year evening courses in Light Music, Devotional Songs, Dance (Kuchipudi), Carnatic Music and Talavadyas (Mrudangam, Ghatam and Kanjira) and diploma courses (6 months) in French, German, Japanese, Photography, Soft Skills and Spanish.

The counselling for the above courses will be held from 10 a.m. on September 19. More details can be had from the website.