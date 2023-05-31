ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University invites applications for Food Science course for 2023-24

May 31, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Directorate of Admissions has invited applications for the admission into four year B.Sc (honours) plus one year M.Sc (food science and technology) programmes for the 2023-24 academic year.

The programmes would have a multiple entry and exit option offered under self-support programme in the Department of Food, Nutrition and Dietetics of the university, Director DA Naidu said.

The proposed course fee is ₹65,000. The last date for receipt of filled-in application is June 12 and counselling will be held on June 14, Prof. Naidu added.

