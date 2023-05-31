Visakhapatnam: Andhra University invites applications for Food Science course for 2023-24

May 31, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Directorate of Admissions has invited applications for the admission into four year B.Sc (honours) plus one year M.Sc (food science and technology) programmes for the 2023-24 academic year.

The programmes would have a multiple entry and exit option offered under self-support programme in the Department of Food, Nutrition and Dietetics of the university, Director DA Naidu said.

The proposed course fee is ₹65,000. The last date for receipt of filled-in application is June 12 and counselling will be held on June 14, Prof. Naidu added.