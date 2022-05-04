Visakhapatnam: Andhra University inks MoU with State University of Missouri

Staff Reporter May 04, 2022 19:18 IST

Missouri State University, in collaboration with AU, to conduct an MS Project Management course for students

Andhra University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State University of Missouri here on Wednesday. AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and Indo Global Studies CEO Ashok Kallam exchanged contract documents on behalf of Missouri State University, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy. As part of the MoU, Missouri State University, in collaboration with AU, will conduct an MS Project Management course for students. As part of the course, the students are required to take a one-year 12-credit course in India and another 18-credit course at Missouri State University in the United States. Students will then have the opportunity to do three years of optional practical training. Indian students have the opportunity to do the most demanding project management course at minimum cost, said officials from AU. AU International Student Affairs Dean E.N. Dhanunjaya Rao was present.



