Visakhapatnam: Andhra University inks MoU with National Centre for Coastal Research to set up lab

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 29, 2022 20:17 IST

Officials from Andhra University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, to setup a research laboratory in the Department of Zoology.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the proposed lab is connected to the project sanctioned to Prof P Janakiram, Department of Marine Living Resources on “In-situ water quality monitoring, data collection and analysis of automated buoy system for Visakhapatnam coast, Andhra Pradesh”. The laboratory will cater to the needs of researchers, students and faculty members of Andhra University, he said. The NCCR research laboratory also gives training to students, conducts seminars and workshops, he said.

Rector K. Samatha, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, representatives from NCCR Chennai, Pravakar Mishra and Shivaji Patra, were present.

