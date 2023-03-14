Visakhapatnam: Andhra University High School team bags STEM Young Achiever Award in Pune

March 14, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Students of Andhra University English Medium High School, Visakhapatnam, displayed their talent in the FTC Robotics Stem Technology Tournament, held in Pune from March 10 to 12. The team bagged the STEM Young Achiever Award.

A total of 60 national and 11 international teams participated in this tournament. It is the only team from Andhra Pradesh (new team) to compete for the first time with teams from other State and the international teams. The Andhra Achievers team secured the 28th place among 71 teams.

The AU High School team students were trained online by Sameer Sheik, son of Dr. S.A. Rahaman, former MLA, and Dr. Shirin Rahaman, and by Santosh. The two youngsters not only trained the students but also provided all the resources required for their training in robotics.

Dr. Shirin Rahaman, who is also president of Chaitanya Sravanthi, an NGO, commended the students on their achievements.