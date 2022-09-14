Visakhapatnam: Andhra University extends last date for admission into PG diploma and diploma courses

ADVERTISEMENT

The last date for admission into the PG diploma and diploma courses, offered by Andhra University, has been extended up to September 26.

The courses offered are PG diploma courses (evening) Yoga(two years) and Acting and Direction (two years) and one-year evening courses in Light Music, Devotional Songs, Dance (Kuchipudi), Carnatic Music and Talavadyas (Mrudangam, Ghatam and Kanjira) and diploma courses (6 months) in French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Photography and Soft Skills, according to D.A. Naidu, Director, Directorate of Admissions, AU.

The counselling for the above courses will be held from 10 a.m. on September 28. More details can be had by logging on to the website: www.audoa.in.