Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University extends last date for admission into PG diploma and diploma courses

The last date for admission into the PG diploma and diploma courses, offered by Andhra University, has been extended up to September 26.

The courses offered are PG diploma courses (evening) Yoga(two years) and Acting and Direction (two years) and one-year evening courses in Light Music, Devotional Songs, Dance (Kuchipudi), Carnatic Music and Talavadyas (Mrudangam, Ghatam and Kanjira) and diploma courses (6 months) in French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Photography and Soft Skills, according to D.A. Naidu, Director, Directorate of Admissions, AU.

The counselling for the above courses will be held from 10 a.m. on September 28. More details can be had by logging on to the website: www.audoa.in.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 10:53:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-andhra-university-extends-last-date-for-admission-into-pg-diploma-and-diploma-courses/article65891196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY