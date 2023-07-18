Visakhapatnam: Andhra University extends deadline for submission of applications for MS programmes till July 31

July 18, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University on Monday announced the extension of last date for submission of applications for the two Master programmes till July 31.

The Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said that MS Project Management in collaboration with Missouri State University (USA) and MS Business Analytics in collaboration with Scranton University (USA) are the two programmes, for which the parents and students sought extension of the deadline. Details can be obtained at the website or visit to the office of the Dean of International Affairs on the premises of AU College of Science and Technology Principal office, according to a release here on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.