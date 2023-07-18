HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University extends deadline for submission of applications for MS programmes till July 31

July 18, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University on Monday announced the extension of last date for submission of applications for the two Master programmes till July 31.

The Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said that MS Project Management in collaboration with Missouri State University (USA) and MS Business Analytics in collaboration with Scranton University (USA) are the two programmes, for which the parents and students sought extension of the deadline. Details can be obtained at the website or visit to the office of the Dean of International Affairs on the premises of AU College of Science and Technology Principal office, according to a release here on Monday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.